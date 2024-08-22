One person is facing charges in connection with a romance scam in Windsor, but police believe there may be other victims.

In February 2024, a fraud was reported to the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Lakeshore.

The investigation began after police received a complaint from an individual who had allegedly been defrauded of approximately $18,500.

The person told the police they had entered into a relationship and were engaging in intimate activities.

Police say the accused then claimed to be pregnant and demanded money for medical expenses.

On June 6, investigators arrested 26-year-old Gabrielle Elaina Perez of Windsor and charged her with fraud over $5,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators believe there may be others who have been victims of this romance scam.

If you are a victim or have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.