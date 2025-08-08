A 57-year-old woman has been charged following a shoplifting investigation in Tecumseh.

On Wednesday, August 6, shortly before 8 p.m., Tecumseh Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at a business in the 400 block of Manning Road in Tecumseh.

Police state the an individual entered into the business, took merchandise and left without paying.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman attempted to flee on foot and after a short foot pursuit, she was taken into custody.

The woman - from Windsor - has been charged with theft under $5,000.

She will appear in Windsor court in September to answer to the charge.