A Windsor woman is celebrating her big lottery win.

Zina Hamid Naman won the Lotto 6/49 prize of $1-million in the Gold Ball Draw on February 25, 2026.

The 34-year-old says before this win, the most she's ever won in the lottery was $65.

While picking up her winnings in Toronto, she said her mom told her numbers to play before she passed away, and Naman has played those same numbers ever since.

She says she couldn't believe she won, and plans to pay some bills, invest, and share her win with her siblings.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5-million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1-million prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Talbot Street in Leamington.