Conservative Harb Gill is settling in to his new role as Member of Parliament for Windsor West.

Gill was elected in the April 28 federal election, securing 39 per cent of the vote and unseating longtime NDP MP Brian Masse.

Gill told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that his first few weeks on the job have been intense and fast paced.

"Eye opening and yes, sometimes a bit overwhelming as well, but that's what you signed up for, so this is what it is," Gill said.

Gill says he has his priorities set.

"Trade and tariffs are the main issue I'm going to be focusing on because that impacts our local economy, so those are the things that I want to look at and see what the Liberal government is going to do, how they're going to help," he said.

Gill says he has received a warm welcome from all sides of the aisle during his first few weeks in Ottawa.

"At the end of the day we have to remind ourselves that we are here for Canadians, to do the best for Canadians," Gill said. "Our objective is the same, it's just our route or methods sometimes is in a different way, and we are always seeking accountability and responsibility for the actions we take, and the money we spend."

MPs are expected to vote Wednesday on the federal Liberal government's throne speech. It's the minority government's first real test after the Liberals lost a vote earlier this week.