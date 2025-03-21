Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse is ready if a snap federal election is called this weekend.

Masse says his campaign team is assembled and ready to go.

"I've been fortunate to be one of the longest serving members of parliament from the work we've done in Windsor West, making sure that local issues matter on a national stage," says Masse.

Masse is running in his ninth federal election and has represented the Windsor West riding since 2002.

Since that time, he has been re-elected in eight federal elections.

Masse says if an election is called, his team will shift gears to another level.

"We've been already set to go and ready to put the name back out there and I hope I can get re-elected to fight for the projects we need completion on," says Masse. "Whether it be Ojibway Shores, the new border crossing as well there's consumer issues for affordability that are huge in housing. There's a series of things that need to get done."

He says it's a brand new day when an election is called.

"I'm very grateful for the voters of Windsor West that have empowered our team to try to work hard every single day and that's the way we'll approach the election," he says. "Because it's an opportunity to make distinctions for not only just the constituents of Windsor West, your country but ensuring the voice from Windsor is seen in Ottawa, not the Ottawa voice forced on Windsor."

Masse says he plans to run a positive campaign.

"My approach will be focusing on what we are proposing, what we are doing, our record and being positive about the way we approach politics because the negativity that's seeping over from the United States and the type of things that are happening are clearly not what we need as solutions for Windsor West and for our country," says Masse.

It's still unknown who will challenge Masse.

Neither the Liberals or the Conservatives have named a candidate in in the Windsor West riding.

As heard on AM800 news on Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to call a snap federal election on Sunday that would set the stage for a vote as soon as April 28.

Sources told CTV News, a final decision on whether election day will be April 28 or May 5 has yet to be decided, but will be made shortly.

Carney was sworn in as prime minister on March 14 after winning the Liberal leadership race just days prior.