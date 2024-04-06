Taking the phrase 'Axe the Tax' literally.

The Conservative Party of Canada Windsor West Electoral District Association held a public event at Bad Axe Throwing Windsor on Wednesday evening, encouraging participants to bring their gas bills or other invoices impacted by the carbon tax to use as targets.



The slogan has been the go to rallying cry for Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for the last few months.



As of April 1, the price on carbon pollution in Canada went up by $15 per tonne.



For gasoline, the tax will be 17.6 cents per litre, up about 3.3 cents per litre.



The axe throwing experience, which saw a solid turnout, was organized as a way for locals to show their displeasure with the carbon tax and the impact it has on their lives.





Windsor West EDA president Al Teshuba wishes the recent carbon tax increase was a just a bad April Fools joke, but he says it's having a negative impact on many in the community.



"What better way for Windsor West to make a point especially for politicians in this area that supported the government, or are in government and have supported this carbon tax, is to symbolically say look: we want to axe the tax. Bad Axe Throwing here in Windsor is the perfect place to do that, people have brought their carbon bills, their gas bills, and they're making a point here," he said.



Teshuba believes that people are fed up with policies of the Liberal government, and their supply and confidence partners in the NDP, adding that removing the carbon tax would only be the first step for the Conservatives when it comes to affordability.



"The grassroots knows, that's why we're symbolically axing the tax, and that's why we're going to be winning many more seats throughout Canada. We're going to do very, very well in Windsor-Essex. People are fed up, the common working person being burdened with such taxes time and time again, it needs to end."



He says the carbon tax will still be around when the next federal election rolls around, and believes it's going to be a top issue because Canadians are fed up.



"It is going to be a carbon tax election. Along the way Canadians, unfortunately, are going to be suffering with this tax. And this ruse about getting the rebates, that's not enough to cover the carbon tax. Come 2025 I think more and more Canadians will get it, and I think the Conservatives will win a clear majority throughout the country," Teshuba said.



The carbon tax has been a divisive subject for sometime now, with a number of premiers pushing for a meeting with the federal government over the policy while a number of economists have come out in favour of the tax as a means to reduce emissions.

