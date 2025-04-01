The Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Windsor West has officially launched his campaign.

Harbinder Gill celebrated his campaign office launch on Monday evening, located at 871 Ottawa Street, among dozens of supporters.

Gill stated that the policies of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are much needed, and that they are policies that are needed in Windsor to benefit local industries, skill trade workers, and to fight against tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Windsor West Conservative candidate previously served as a constable with the LaSalle Police Service - serving the community for over 30 years.

Gill will be running against current Windsor West MP, Brian Masse, who has held the seat since 2002.

He says at the door he's hearing about affordability, and concerns with tariffs.

"There's some anxiety, but I also know that our community is extremely resilient, we've always been that way, no matter how hard you kick us, we always got up, dust off, and go back to work. We do not take a second seat to anybody when it comes to being resilient, hard-working, dedicated."

Gill says Windsor West needs change.

"Our entire region is an economic powerhouse that has been ignored for too long. Why? Because we have an incumbent who cannot get a seat at the table, and cannot accomplish what we need accomplished. End of story, right? This is who we are, this is what we are, but we need a seat at the table to do better."

He says no one works harder than the local region.

"We are going to go out there and find markets where we can sell our product. We are going to add value to the resources we have. And when you add value to resources it's local people that are going to be adding value to it, not selling raw products so other people can finish and sell it back to us. We can do better, we should do better, we must do better."

The other candidates running in Windsor West include Jacob Bezaire for the People's Party of Canada, Joey Markham for the Communist Party of Canada, Louay Ahmad for the Green Party of Canada, Richard Pollock for the Liberal Party of Canada, and NDP incumbent Brian Masse.

Voters will return to the polls on April 28.