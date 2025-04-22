The Liberal candidate in Windsor West is vowing to support local workers affected by tariffs.

Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Jobs and Families, and Liberal candidate Richard Pollock addressed their plan and are standing alongside Mark Carney to protect local workers.

Pollock stated Monday afternoon that he stands with Carney's plan to immediately support workers with the $2-billion Strategic Response Fund that will fortify Canadian supply chain from raw materials to car parts to finished vehicles.

He also supports changes to the EI system so workers can get the help they need faster.

MacKinnon says there's a lot of anxiety from that tariffs, especially in the auto sector.

"They've created anxiety right across the country, but perhaps no where like right here in Windsor. And now is the moment for us to stand up for ourselves, now is the moment to send a firm response to the U.S."

Pollock says he supports Mark Carney's message.

"Fight, protect, and build. Fight Trump's tariffs with counter tariffs, purposeful tariffs, support our workers, and build a strong, new Canadian economy - made in Canada."

He says he has a plan to protect manufacturing plants in Windsor.

"Through the remission program, where money is paid back to the companies as long as they stay in Canada, produce in Canada, at the production rate that they are doing now."

An email sent to Conservative candidate, Harb Gill, on how he would protect Windsor jobs was not returned by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, NDP candidate and incumbent for Windsor West, Brian Masse, says he has and will continue to fight for workers in Windsor. He states:

"Six months ago, I was the one to force the emergency debate in Parliament on incoming tariffs, demanding that the Liberal government prepare to protect our workers and industries. Now, in the middle of an election, the Liberals send a minister who is no longer a minister of labour, as there is no longer a Ministry of Labour, to do its bidding. A government that voted time and time again to interfere in the bargaining process simply cannot be trusted to protect workers. Liberals have repeatedly legislated striking workers back to work, and twice circumvented the bargaining process by forcing binding arbitration.

As you know, I have been fighting for workers in Windsor West for over two decades. Whether it was fighting for and securing the Gordie Howe Bridge, built with Canadian steel, or fighting now for EV rebates to create demand for the Windsor-built mini-van, I have been here. The NDP has called for restoration of the EV rebates for the Windsor-built minivan and doubling it to $10,000.

We know what we need to do to keep workers working in Windsor West. The NDP has proposed our Build Canadian, Buy Canadian plan to boost the Canadian economy and protect Canadian jobs. We would work with all levels of government, businesses, and unions to develop a national strategy aimed at boosting critical domestic manufacturing. We must focus on government procurement, and mandate that the Canadian government only purchase Canadian made materials when available, including Canadian-made vehicles.

We saw yet again, Liberal talk but with no action when I was the only candidate that stood in solidarity with the workers at Titan Mold and Die to try and stop equipment being moved to the U.S. No other candidate bothered to show up.

I will always stand with and fight for workers."