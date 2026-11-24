More information is being sought to assess and address air quality concerns being raised by people living in Windsor’s Ward 10.

The newly elected councillor for the ward, Mark Masanovich, has asked city administration for a report on several issues around air monitoring in his part of the city.

Masanovich says there is an existing air monitoring station besides École Lajeunesse Catholic School at 600 E.C. Row Avenue West, just west of the Zalev Brothers Scrapyard.

He says he can’t find any publicly available information on air quality in his ward.

“There are reporting results from the Windsor West station; there are reporting results from the downtown station, but at that station there are just no results,” he says.

He says residents deserve reliable, timely, and accessible information about air quality, and he’s asking city staff to work with the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks to confirm who owns, operates, and maintains the air monitoring system and which agencies receive and review the monitoring results. He also wants to know if the city has access to the data and if future monitoring results can be made available to the public.

Masanovich says the air quality concerns in that area also have to do with the proximity of the Zalev Brothers scrap metal and recycling yard.

“Zalev is a good employer. Zalev has been in this municipality for over 100 years. Zalev is a taxpayer and employer. It has a lot of good things with it. It produces a product that industry needs, but at the same time, people have questions, and we’re just trying to get answers for them,” he says.

Masanovich says people in that part of the ward and in the Remington Park area have raised concerns over air quality issues in that part of the city.

“People say they get a dusty film on their clothes if they put them out overnight,” he says. “People say their cars get a dusty film on them. People just have concerns about smells in the air, that type of thing. We have the station; let’s see what it says.”

Ward 10 includes several residential neighbourhoods such as Remington Park, light industrial zones, local businesses, schools, community parks, and major rail corridors. Key boundary streets include Huron Church Road, the E.C. Row Expressway, Grand Marais Road West, and areas bordering the Town of LaSalle.

A report is expected to come back to a future meeting of city council.