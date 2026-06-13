Windsor WALK for Lupus returns to Jackson Park Saturday

A group of people gather at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont. for the 22nd annual Lupus Walk on July 29, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

The annual Windsor WALK for Lupus Ontario returns to Jackson Park on Saturday morning.

This is the 25th annual WALK for Lupus and is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year.

The goal this year is to raise $150,000 provincewide to help fund the Geoff Carr Lupus Research Fellowship, provide vital support and education programs for lupus patients and their families, and strengthen advocacy efforts to improve care and services for those affected by lupus.

Lupus is a complex autoimmune disease that can affect various organs of the body, including the skin, kidneys, brain, heart and eyes, often leading to profound life-altering consequences.

Fundraising & Marketing Manager Anne Brooks says it’s a great event that brings people together.

“We’re all coming together with Lupus patients, family members, caregivers, the community as a whole, to raise awareness on Lupus and Lupus research.”

She says this is an important event to hold.

“Lupus is considered a rare disease, only one in a thousand have Lupus. So, every year we come together in a variety of communities including Windsor and raise awareness for this disease. Lupus research is gaining momentum, there’s been a lot of work done over the last 10 years.”

Brooks says they’re expecting a great turnout.

“We’ve had great attendance at all of our walks, we’ve had six walks so far, Windsor is our seventh. And we’re really excited about everyone coming out, we have new people coming out and learning more about Lupus Ontario.”

Check-in for the walk opens at 10:30 a.m. with the walk stepping off at 11 a.m. Registration is not required to take part in the walk.

Last year alone, more than 1,100 participants joined 14 WALKS across Ontario and raised nearly $150,000.