Windsor WALK for Lupus Ontario will take over Jackson Park on Saturday for the annual fundraising event.

Lupus is a complex autoimmune disease that can affect various organs of the body, including the skin, kidneys, brain, heart and eyes, often leading to profound life-altering consequences.

Fundraising & Marketing Manager Anne Brooks says check-in opens at 10:30 a.m. with the walk stepping off at 11:00 a.m.

"We have lupus patients, friends, families, all coming together at Jackson Park for the annual walk, we will have about 50 people attending the walk in hopes to raise money for lupus research," Brooks said.

She says the organization is hosting 14 walks across the province this year and hopes to raise $120,000.

"The funds go towards Ontario research, we fund the Geoff Carr Research Fellowship, which has annual rheumatologist learn about lupus, become an expert on lupus research," Brooks explained.

Brooks says Saturday will mark the third walk held in Windsor.

"It has been growing each year, we have a lot of participants come together, they get to interact with other lupus patients, and it really becomes a community, so we're really excited to be back in Windsor this year," Brooks said.

The WALK for Lupus is Lupus Ontario's largest provincial fundraising and awareness event.

Over the years the WALK for Lupus has raised over $1.5 million to fund the Lupus Ontario Geoff Carr Research Fellowship, support and education programs for lupus patients and their families, and advocacy projects aimed at improving programs and services for lupus patients.