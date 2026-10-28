Windsor voters reshape council with five new representatives

The next term of Windsor City Council will have four new members and a former member who’s returning to the fold following Monday’s municipal election.

This year’s election had four vacant seats due to members of council not seeking re-election or seeking a higher office.

Darcie Renaud replaces new mayor-elect Fred Francis in Ward 1 after previously running the last two elections to represent the ward.

Renaud says a priority for her will be finding a way to bring back the Transit Windsor ‘school extras,’ which were eliminated by council as part of the 2025 budget.

“Not only to make sure that students are able to get to school in a reasonable amount of time but also that their families do not have to foot the bill,” she says.

The ‘school extras’ were designed to take pressure off regular routes during the school year, with an estimated 650 students relying on the designated buses going to the public school board’s Riverside Secondary School and Massey, along with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board’s St. Joseph’s Catholic High School and Holy Names.

Former Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt, who ran for mayor in 2022, returns to his old seat, replacing Mark McKenzie, who chose not to seek re-election.

Holt says it’s not a good time to be a leader or a politician these days because of the anonymity and division that’s being sewn, but he’s excited for what’s ahead in his return to council.

“Fred, our new mayor, is an incredibly collaborative, communicative individual who wants to work together with the council. That is something that I did not experience in my two terms that I was on council; I did not experience that willingness to work together,” he says.

For the first time since 2010, Ward 5 will have a new representative, as Ken Acton was elected to replace 83-year-old Ed Sleiman, who did not seek re-election.

Acton says when he looks at the ward and the city, what he really wants to do is get back to grassroots principals associated with the community to build it from the ground up.

“I really want to make sure that we start pulling ourselves back together and build communities back up. Whether it be through the introduction of services and the stimulation of services or traffic calming. Things that create livable, walkable communities,” he says.

Jeremy Renaud was elected in Ward 6 to replace Jo-Anne Gignac, who did not seek re-election after 23 years on the city council.

Renaud says infrastructure completion will be one of his key priorities.

“Complete the St. Rose Pumping Station and St. Paul Pumping Station, continue to address issues with the Little River Drain, and complete the Vista Project on Riverside, making sure those projects are on track,” he says.

In Ward 10, two-term incumbent Jim Morrison finished third in voting as Mark Masanovich won the seat after losing by 138 votes to Morrison in the 2022 race.

Masanovich says air quality issues came up a lot during the campaign, and it’s something he will pursue.

“It’s no secret that Zalev’s (scrapyard) is in the middle of the city, a long-term employer and a long-term business, and it doesn’t sound like they’re going anywhere. But just to give residents a peace of mind, I think we need better air quality monitoring in and around Ward 10,” he says.

Five incumbents were also re-elected, Frazier Fathers in Ward 2, Ward 3’s Renaldo Agostino, Angelo Marignani in Ward 7, Ward 8’s Gary Kaschak, and Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie.