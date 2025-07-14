The City of Windsor unveiled the long-awaited renovations to City Hall Square on Sunday morning.

As part of its 133rd birthday celebration, dignitaries cut the ribbon and turned on the jets to cap off the $15.4 million project.

“So we had a proposition, are we going to spend $1 million to put lipstick on the pig and keep that bad ice rink going, or are we going to do something special,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told the crowd.

Featured in the space are outdoor seating areas, a water feature, a pavilion, and grounds that will be converted in the winter for a skating rink.

Construction began on the redevelopment in July 2024.

After delays kept skaters off the rink last winter, Dilkens said the infrastructure is in place to create the ice as soon as weather permits.

“This allows us to really celebrate our city, have a gathering spot where we can host events, have viewing parties here at City Hall and really have a gathering spot for everyone,” Dilkens said.

Residents gathered on the square for the opening before receiving free cupcakes. The event continued throughout the day with live entertainment and activities.

&nbsp;

At times, concept plans for the space have been criticized for the cost and lack of green space. Those in attendance that we spoke with told CTV News they had a positive first impression of the square.

“I really like the water. Yeah, it’s nice,” said Windsor’s Rebeca Nilsen. “I think we’ll come listen to the music.”

For Ahmad Habib and his younger sister Talia, the area will be a new space to spend time with family and friends.

“It’s a nice place, so all the people can, like, gather together, and the water really adds that, like, touch to make it all the more better,” said the elder Habib.

In the future, there are aspirations and conceptual designs to continue building towards the Detroit River as part of the Civic Esplanade redevelopment. However, Dilkens maintained next steps would be decided during a future city council term.

“This is simply phase one. There will be multiple phases to come that actually connects civic Esplanade to the waterfront,” Dilkens said. “There will be other city councils in the future, who will decide when and how to do that.”