Windsor unveils Emancipation Celebration Monument

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, along with dozens of community members, cut the ribbon on the Emancipation Celebration Monument in Jackson Park. (Robert Lothian/ CTV News Windsor)

Windsor has unveiled its long-awaited Emancipation Celebration Monument in Jackson Park to pay tribute to the city’s past historic celebrations and deep ties to Black History.

Hundreds of people gathered in the park on Saturday morning for an official ribbon-cutting celebration.

Performances by choirs and bands, along with poetry and history on the significance of Emancipation Day, highlighted the ceremony.

“We wanted to honour the history of the celebrations held here along with the history of the Underground Railroad, Mr. Emancipation himself, Walter Perry, and the historic stage where Dr. Martin Luther King once spoke, which was, in fact, in this particular place here,” said Drew Dilkens, Windsor’s Mayor.

Stretched 28 feet wide, the monument’s massive arch entryway was designed to match the style of the park’s original bandstand, which burned down in 1957.

Windsor Emancipation monument Murals designed by Windsor-Essex artist Dennis K. Smith depict his recollection of Windsor’s historic Emancipation Day celebrations. (Robert Lothian/ CTV News Windsor)

Featured at the monument are murals, panels detailing local Black History and Emancipation Day, decorative benches, and a shaded area.

Emancipation Day marks the day that the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 came into effect across the British Empire.

Initial plans to construct an Emancipation monument first surfaced in 2012 but faced a lengthy journey to come to fruition.

Joi Hurst, chairperson of the Emancipation Celebration Monument Committee, told CTV News she was “ecstatic” with how the monument turned out.

“I want our city to show its diversity, and I think we did that today. I figured maybe 40 people [would attend], that’s what I thought in the beginning, but man, this was incredible,” Hurst said of the turnout.

Windsor was once home to massive Emancipation Day celebrations that drew thousands of people from across North America and attracted iconic figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Eager to maintain the momentum, Hurst’s focus now turns to phase two of the monument.

Through public fundraising, a life-sized statue of Walter Perry, commonly known as Mr. Emancipation due to his role in organizing the monumental celebrations, will be built in the monument.

am800-news-emancipation-monument-april-2026 The City of Windsor unveils designs for an Emancipation Celebration Monument and a Walter Perry sculpture which will be placed in Jackson Park. April 24, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

“It’s going to fit right into where the rest of the monument is, and it’s going to be a whole other celebration,” Hurst said.

As people pass through the monument, Hurst said it’s important they’re reminded “anything is possible.”

“I want them to feel that we are a city of one, and we have so many beautiful monuments in this park here,” she said.

Hurst wants to see schools incorporate the park’s many monuments into a walking tour to learn about the various cultures that make up Windsor’s history.

A highlight of the Emancipation monument for many is the three murals created by artist Dennis K. Smith, who used his art to show the history of Emancipation Day celebrations in Windsor, based on his own experiences.

Each mural depicts the entertainment in the park, the key figures who attended, and the massive parade.

“It’s things I recall and what Emancipation meant to me,” Smith explained.

Smith’s murals took several months to bring to life, and that was only after he captured all the memories he wanted to incorporate.

Over the years, Smith hopes his murals can create a sense of “pride” for all who stop to admire them.

“To recognize the importance of unity and the importance of living with each other,” Smith said.

“As Blacks, we celebrate the chance to say that we are free and we are progressing. It was about progress, but it was about just about being proud of ourselves and our community within our community.”

Windsor City Council earmarked about $406,000 for the development of the monument and gathering space.

The fundraising goal for the Walter Perry statue is set at $140,000.