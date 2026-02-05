The owner of a Windsor travel agency is offering some advice for anyone going or planning to go to Cuba after Canada updated its travel advisory for the Caribbean nation.

The federal government is urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution as Cuba faces worsening shortages of electricity, fuel, and basic necessities, including at resorts.

"The situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice," the notice says.

To reduce pressure on the electrical network, Cuba schedules long daily power cuts, but Ottawa says unexpected nationwide outages can also occur and may last more than 24 hours.

It also warns that fuel shortages have made travelling across the island extremely difficult, with public transportation frequently disrupted. Some travellers have been temporarily stranded with rental cars, while long lineups at gas stations have sometimes led to altercations.

Owner of Elite Travel in Windsor, Sarah Hupalo, told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that travel overall is an adventure and anything can happen, so plan based on where you're going.

"If you're going to this destination knowing there could be an issue with fuel, there could be an issue with power, or there could be a problem with your flight getting out, pack extra medication for yourself. Bring some extra clothes, maybe some snacks, and things you can't live without that may not be available to you," she says.

Cuba is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened late last month to impose tariffs on countries sending oil to the island.

Cuba's oil comes largely from three countries: Russia, an adversary of the United States; Mexico, where the government hopes to avoid tensions with the U.S.; and Venezuela, where U.S. troops captured and deposed the president early last month.

Hupalo says extra medications are important.

"It's good to have those extra things, and if you are delayed, if you have, say, heart medication, you want to plan if you were stuck there three days or a week. You should bring those extra medications with you just in case," she says.

Hupalo says that medical insurance is mandatory for Cuba, but you should also consider travel insurance.

"If you are booking a trip to Cuba right now, make sure you have something to be able to cancel at the last minute because the political situation right now is sketchy, and you want to be able to pivot and not lose your money should you have to cancel," she says.

The federal government is urging Canadians currently in Cuba to stay informed, follow instructions from local authorities, and register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service so officials can reach them quickly in an emergency.

For Canadians with upcoming travel plans, Ottawa says travellers should be prepared to change their plans on short notice and ensure they have appropriate insurance coverage, including trip cancellation and interruption.

Ottawa says Canadians should also know how to access help if they encounter serious trouble while abroad and that they register with the Canadian government before or during their trip.

For emergency consular assistance, Canadians can contact the Embassy of Canada to Cuba in Havana.

The advisory also warns that petty crime, including pickpocketing and bag snatching, occurs frequently in crowded areas, such as tourist zones, markets, beaches, and public transportation. Theft from hotel rooms and rental cars is also common.

Because Cuba operates largely on a cash-based economy, travellers may need to carry significant amounts of money, something Ottawa says can increase the risk of theft.

With files from CTV News.