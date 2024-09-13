The owner of a Windsor travel agency says they've had "some very late nights" dealing with the uncertainty of a potential pilot strike at Air Canada.

Elite Travel Windsor owner Sarah Hupalo says they've been moving passengers but also keeping an eye on different flights to see what they might have to deal with if there is a strike.

Hupalo says some of the cancellations might take place 12 to 24 hours before people travel.

"A little touch and go at the moment. We're just doing the best we can to support our clients and help people change their trips, if necessary, or reprotect them on other airlines, possibly," she says.

Air Canada and the union representing its pilots will be in a position to issue 72-hour notice of a strike or lockout as of Sunday.

This means flights could be grounded as soon as Wednesday.

Hupalo says the most important thing to do is keep an eye on your flight status.

"Sometimes the airline may email to let you know your flight has been cancelled, changed, or what your options are. Definetly be proactive and check on your flight status. If you really need to go where you're planning to go, maybe have another idea or Plan B in place," she says.

Plan B could include renting a car or booking another flight as a backup.

Hupalo says it's stressful for everyone involved.

"Sometimes you plan a trip nearly a year ahead of time, or you put a lot of work into it. It's stressful because everything you've dreamed about might be curtailed because of this potential strike," she says.

Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.

Airline spokesman Christophe Hennebelle said Thursday that Air Canada is committed to negotiations but it faces "unreasonable wage demands" from the pilots union that it can't meet.

Hennebelle says Ottawa should be ready to intervene to avoid disruptions caused by the airline being forced to start winding down operations.



Air Canada has said it will notify its customers within 48 hours of the scheduled departure time if their flight is cancelled and rebook them on another flight, depending on available seats.

With files from the Canadian Press