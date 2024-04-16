Windsor is going to play host to the Canadian diving trials and summer national championships.

Around 50 of the country's top divers will be in Windsor to compete for national titles and the chance to represent Canada in the men's and women's 10m and women's 3m events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

This is the first time Windsor will host an Olympic trial in any sport.

Ioana Mariescu, a former Olympian and head coach of the Windsor Diving Club, told AM800's The Morning Drive that this is big because it involves the highest level of competition in Canada ahead of the Olympics.

"The top two divers will get to go to the Olympics," she says. "Yes, it's going to be very exciting."

Mariescu says that the event is open to everyone..

"The event is over three days. Friday is free, anybody is welcome to come and watch for free," she says. "On Saturday and Sunday, there will be tickets for sale. There will be morning sessions and afternoon sessions."

The event will take place May 17-19 at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The Summer Olympic Games run from July 26 to Aug. 11 in Paris, France.