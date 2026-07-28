Windsor to host Canada Cup of Diving for a fourth consecutive year

The Canada Cup of Diving is coming back to Windsor for a fourth consecutive year.

Diving Plongeon Canada, the City of Windsor, and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island have announced the event will take place April 15-18, 2027.

The 2027 edition will again be held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Gordon Orr says Windsor is a popular destination because it’s near an international airport in Detroit for the divers coming in from around the world, and the available hotels in downtown Windsor are close to the venue.

“The fact that we’ve got the venue, we’ve got the hotels, and we’re in the heart of downtown. We’ve got a great track record of events that we’ve been able to host and execute, and our volunteerism is strong. When you look at all of that, it checks all of the boxes, and when that happens, they want to continue to come back,” he says.

For the first time, admission will be free for all spectators thanks to the support of the City of Windsor and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

Orr says it’s a tremendous venue to watch elite divers from around the world.

“You’re right up close and personal when you see these people coming off the diving board. It’s a great venue to showcase Canada’s athletes, and the Canada Cup of Diving is a wonderful signature event for us to be hosting,” he says.

More than a dozen countries, including Canada, Australia, Great Britain, Colombia, Cuba, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, are expected to compete over four days of the World Aquatics (AQUA)-recognized event.

The event will feature nine medal events, including the Olympic disciplines of the 3-meter springboard, 10-meter platform, 3-meter synchronized springboard, and 10-meter synchronized platform, along with the fan-favourite mixed team event.

Additional event information, including the competition schedule and participating nations, will be announced in the coming months.