Some of the best divers from across the globe will be in Windsor next April.

Windsor has been selected to host the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The event will feature roughly 100 divers from 15 countries including China, Great Britain, Japan, Australia, the United States, and Canada.

Jeff Feeney is Senior Director of Business Development for Diving Plongeon Canada.

He says Montreal was the original host for the event.

"We've done this event for a long time there, we have an equally good relationship with their city and tourism bureau as well," he says. "It's really a case of the facility not being ready and Windsor having open doors and ready to seize an opportunity."

Feeney says Windsor's event will have a much more intimate atmosphere.

"If you were here in the trials when we has 1200 school kids here, you had to wear ear muffs," says Feeney. "It was something special and so the event is always different but it's going to be different in a Windsor way and excellent in Windsor's way."

He says some of the best divers will be coming to Windsor.

"We'll see Olympic champions here, world champions here, I mean those that haven't retired after the games," he says. "We'll also see the next wave of up and comers looking to become those big divers for the LA games here."

The event will run from April 10 to April 13.

The schedule and ticketing information will be released in the coming weeks.

It's the first time Windsor has hosted a major international diving competition since the FINA Diving World Series.

The series took place between 2014 and 2017.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island CEO Gordon Orr says the economy benefit for the city is about $1.5-million in direct spending for the 2025 event.