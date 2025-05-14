Windsor council has directed city administration to review and bring back options to adjust the purchasing bylaw that would address an effort to 'buy Canadian.'

During Monday's meeting, council voted in favour of a motion from Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie that calls for a report detailing possible changes to the city's procurement process to address a balance between "administrative efficiency and council's previous direction to buy Canadian where feasible."

A second motion was also approved by the council that directs the administration to examine the economic risks Windsor faces due to the ongoing trade war and tariffs launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move comes following criticism that was levelled at the city after the administration approved spending nearly $300,000 for outdoor furniture for the City Hall Square Plaza, with many of the items manufactured in the U.S., though purchased through an Ontario-based vendor.

The decision was made after the council voted during its April 14 meeting to prioritize Canadian-made goods and services.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the administration made a very sensible decision based on the information.

"We are really going to strive to acquire Canadian-made goods where we can, but it doesn't mean you throw all caution to the wind and buy Canadian at any cost and not look at all of the other factors that are really important to consider as well," he says.

Council wasn't informed of the purchase because it was within a previously approved budget for the plaza and didn't require separate approval from council.

If the council were to reverse the decision, there would be a $90,000 penalty to cancel the contract.

While the council accepted the administration's decision that staff followed the council's direction and the city's purchasing bylaw, it was agreed that a clearer direction is needed for the future.

Dilkens says you still must have a sensible approach and make a decision based on all the factors.

"It makes sense for our business but also makes sense for our taxpayers, where we're balancing all sorts of different factors, including price, including warranty, including the ultimate purchase price, and looking at how we can favour Canadian suppliers. We want to do that every everyday of the week," he says.

Councillor McKenzie says they have an opportunity to modify the bylaw, but it's not a process that's going to happen overnight.

"Certainly, what I think the council expressed very clearly to the administration was we would like to find a way to embed more Canadian preferences into our purchasing processes, particularly where there are opportunities and discussions with companies that are out of the United States in terms of what we purchase," he says.

The reports on buying Canadian options and the impact of the tariffs imposed by the U.S. government are expected to come back to the council at a future meeting.

With files from CTV Windsor