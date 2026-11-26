Windsor could soon see more red light cameras monitoring its most problematic intersections.

A city committee approved a motion Wednesday night to add ten more cameras to its existing inventory.

Since 2022, the city has installed 20 red light cameras at intersections considered to be high collision risks.

The initiative is intended to change the habits of drivers, reduce collisions, and increase overall safety on the roads.

A staff report puts the annual price tag of the additional cameras at $693,245, though costs are expected to be recouped through driver penalties.

Ian Day, the City of Windsor’s Senior Transportation Manager, said intersections where the first 10 cameras were installed saw at least a 25 per cent drop in collisions.

“Surprisingly enough, less rear end collisions. So rear-end collisions are one of the increases you usually get at a red-light camera. People see the sign, they jump on the brakes, they get rear-ended; we didn’t even have that in Windsor,” Day said.

If the new cameras are installed, the city will have extended coverage to 10 per cent of all city-wide signalized intersections.

Day noted Windsor must find a balance in its quantity and placement of the technology.

“The problem that we’re starting to see with only 20 cameras is people have learned where they are, they’re avoiding so our saturation level is fairly low,” he said.

“You know, we don’t want to get to a point where we oversaturate, but we want to get to a point where they’re still effective.”

Day added that the process to implement the cameras typically takes about eight to 10 months and will examine where they could be most effective.

“We’ll look at all our intersections again from 25-26. Highest risk intersections will become candidates for those. Then we sit down with the vendor we have to do site suitability,” Day said.

Sites will be assessed based on whether they have suitable property lines and a clear sight of the road.

The matter will move on to Windsor City Council, and if approved, the new red-light cameras could be online by next August.