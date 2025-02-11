OTTAWA — Calgary, Saint John, N.B. and Windsor, Ont. are the Canadian cities that would be hit the hardest by U.S. tariffs, says new research by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Using Statistics Canada trade data, the organization came up with a "U.S. Tariff Exposure Index" to look at the potential impact of threatened American tariffs on 41 Canadian cities.

The research shows that cities that export more goods to the U.S. as a share of their local economies are more likely to suffer from the tariffs.

Of the three most vulnerable cities, researchers say Saint John is the most exposed because it's home to the largest crude oil refinery in Canada — which processes more than 320,000 barrels daily and sends more than 80 per cent of that oil south of the border.

The report said Calgary is the second most vulnerable city because it also exports crude oil and natural gas to the U.S., while cities in southwestern Ontario are exposed because they're home to Canada's automotive and parts manufacturing sector.

Canadian cities that have less to fear from tariffs include cities on Canada's coasts, like Victoria and Halifax, that export more to Asia or Europe.