Windsor was the warmest place in Canada Tuesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., Environment Canada Meteorologist Trudy Kidd told AM800 news, Windsor was the warmest spot in the country after the temperature hit 20 degrees Celsius.

She says the warm weather is expected to last until Saturday.

"It's all over the place and I expect that the rest of April will be pretty similar with this roller coaster ride of temperatures and precipitation," she says.

Kidd says the average daytime high for Windsor-Essex this time of year is around 14 degrees Celsius, and the overnight low is around three degrees Celsius.

"Actually, it's unusually warm today, and that warmth is going to last right up until Saturday, and we also have showers; it's very summerlike," says Kidd.

She says the bulk of the showers are done for today, but more rain is expected tonight.

Kidd says a lot of rain on the way.

"Starting tonight we'll see more showers and a risk of a thunderstorm," says Kidd. "Should have some accumulation there, five to 10 mm overnight and again in the morning. So those showers we're going to see, we'll see tonight and in the morning and then again Wednesday night."

She says the temperature is expected to drop this weekend.

"It's unusually warm right now, and we get to, I guess, enjoy those temperatures right up until the weekend, and then it goes closer towards normal but even dips below, so it's not going to last," she says.

The national weather service says today's daytime high is expected to hit 27 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is forecasted to be between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius for the remainder of the week.

It starts to dip Saturday night.

As of today, the high for Sunday is eight degrees Celsius.