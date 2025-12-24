Windsor is temporarily suspending its hard-sided garbage container by-law for the holidays.

The city says enforcement will be suspended for two collection periods starting on December 30, 2025.

During that time, residents will be able to place two additional garbage bags out for collection.

The city is asking residents not to place the bags on top of the pails.

The by-law, including the use of hard-sided containers, will resume on January 27, 2026.

The city is also reminding residents to have their garbage at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day.