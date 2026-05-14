Windsor teen charged in child exploitation and sextortion investigation

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a child exploitation and sextortion investigation involving a 13-year-old victim.

In January, members of the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of online sexual exploitation and sextortion involving an underaged female.

Investigators determined that the teenage boy had obtained intimate images of the victim and then used them to threaten and extort the victim through social media messages.

Police say these intimate images are deemed to be child sexual abuse material.

Following an extensive investigation, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in East Windsor on May 13, 2026.

The 15-year-old youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with extortion; possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material; access to child sexual abuse and exploitation material; transmitting child sexual abuse and exploitation material; and publishing intimate images without consent.

Windsor Police remind the community to avoid sharing intimate photos and videos online.

Possessing and sharing intimate imagery involving anyone under 18 years old will likely result in criminal charges related to child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Anyone experiencing threats, coercion, or exploitation online is encouraged to seek help from a trusted adult or report the incident to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.