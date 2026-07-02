Windsor teen charged after hitting stop sign and taking off: CKPS

(Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor))

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police say a 19-year-old man has been charged after hitting a stop sign and fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday at 9:36a.m., police were called to the intersection of Selton Line and Victoria Road after a vehicle collided with a stop sign.

Officers noted that the vehicle had left the scene. It was located at a residence on Selton Line shortly afterward.

No physical injuries were reported.

As a result, a 19-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of:

Careless Driving

Fail to Produce Insurance Card

Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was released on a Form 9 with a court date of Aug. 6, 2026.