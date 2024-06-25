The Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh says we're at "a pivotal moment" in the development of Canada's growing electric vehicle industry.

Irek Kusmierczyk says there is a challenge from other jurisdictions, namely China, and that's why the government is taking the necessary steps to confront that real challenge.

On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that Canada is investigating whether to impose a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.

A 30-day consultation on the issue will begin on July 2 to counter what Freeland says is a clear effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply.

Kusmierczyk says this is the smart thing to do.

"To open this discussion up to partners to make sure when we do act, we do so forcefully, but we also do so smartly so there are no unintended consequences," he says.

Kusmierczyk says this is about supporting this growing industry in our country.

"Windsor-Essex is a leader in the electric battery and EV sectors. We're driving this transition to zero-emission vehicles. Canada is a global leader now in the electric vehicle supply chain, and we will, obviously, take the necessary steps to protect that and to grow what is becoming a strength of our economy, which is the EV sector," he says.

Canada's move comes weeks after both the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs this summer.

The consultation will seek input on what is driving China's surging EV exports, including unfair market practices as well as labour and environmental standards.

In addition to a surtax, the consultation will consider whether Canada should change which cars are eligible for the federal EV purchase rebate worth up to $5,000 per vehicle.

It will also look at whether to expand investment restrictions in Canada.

With files from the Canadian Press