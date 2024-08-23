Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet will be holding a retreat in Nova Scotia beginning on Sunday, and running until Tuesday, August 27.

According to a release from the government, the retreat will be focused on work underway to strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, and deliver fairness for every generation.



The Prime Minister's office says cabinet will take action on the top-of-mind priorities of Canadians.



Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, as a member of the government, says the focus remains on creating good jobs for communities and for him personally to advocate for those jobs to be in Windsor-Essex.



"Let's keep making invests in communities, manufacturing communities like ours. We brought 2500 jobs here with the NextStar EV battery plant and we've got $9-billion of investment that we're actively looking to bring here to Windsor-Essex. And at the same time to keep making investments in people to help them and support them through these tough times," he said.



Kusmierczyk says that also includes making key investments in things like child care and dental care.



"Half a million Canadians have already benefited from dental care. Keep making those investments that lift people up, and that really is our focus. So making sure that helping Canadians with the day to day affordability is absolutely critical."



Federal polling has consistently seen the Liberals trailing the Conservatives for much of this year, ahead of a coming federal election scheduled for October 2025.



Kusmierczyk isn't focused on the horse race this far out however, saying his focus remains day-to-day in trying to help local communities.



"Always focused on what we can do today. What can we do today to help our community and help residents in our community. That's always been my focus, I'm not thinking about October or months ahead, I'm thinking about today. How do we help our community and residents today has always been my focus and that's just how I do things," he stated.



Kusmierczyk says inflation continuing to cool shows prudent fiscal management on behalf of the federal government.

