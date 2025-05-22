The Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore recount is done and legal arguments are underway.

All 70,000 ballots have been recounted by volunteers and a judge will now weigh in on contested ballots.

Lawyers for the Liberal Party of Canada, the Conservative Party of Canada, Justice Ross MacFarlane, and court staff are organized in the back of the riding office.

The media is prohibited from reporting on the nature of any of the arguments.

An Elections Canada representative in Tecumseh told CTV News they do not know how many ballots will be disputed, if any.

After the election, Kathy Borrelli won the riding by 233 votes over the Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk.

The gap was narrowed to 77 votes after a recount by Elections Canada staff.

Kusmierczyk successfully argued for this judicial recount.

At the time of that court hearing, lawyers had hoped to be done the judicial recount today.

The winning MP is expected to be in Ottawa for the resumption of Parliament on Monday.