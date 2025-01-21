A Windsor teacher has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexual offences against a high school student.

Ryan Turgeon, 39, was convicted by a jury in April 2024 to sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

He was acquitted of four additional charges laid by a second complainant.

Turgeon was sentenced Tuesday by Justice Brian Dube to three years in prison, he will have his name on the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA) for 20 years and his DNA will be submitted to the law enforcement database.

“When a teacher is in a position of trust with students, any attempts at child sexual luring will be taken seriously,” assistant Crown attorney Jayme Lesperance said after Turgeon was taken into custody. “It’s incredibly important that parents can trust their children are safe at school.”

The jury learned Turgeon taught the victim between 2015 and 2019 at Catholic Central High School where he taught religion, civics and careers and drama.

The victim told the jury at trial, he was struggling with his sexual identity, and he confided in Turgeon.

He alleged Turgeon offered to help him “experiment” during a private conversation.

“He (Turgeon) was pretty much offering to show sex activities,” the victim testified.

The victim also said Turgeon sent him sexually explicit images and videos during his time in high school.

Turgeon was no longer employed by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board at the time of the trial.