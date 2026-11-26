A taxi driver has been charged following an alleged sexual assault involving a passenger in Windsor.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 24, a woman took a taxi to an appointment.

Windsor police say the driver provided her with his personal contact information so she could arrange a return ride.

After her appointment, the woman contacted the same driver for transportation, and during the return trip, the driver allegedly pulled into a parking lot, made unwanted sexual advances toward the woman, and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to police after arriving at her destination, and following an investigation, officers located and arrested the driver at approximately 4:30 p.m. that same day in the area of Walker Road and Ottawa Street, where he was operating the same taxi involved in the alleged incident.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have had a similar experience, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Child Abuse & Sexual Assault Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services of Windsor and Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Windsor Police Service Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.