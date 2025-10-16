The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is going to a galaxy far, far away.

The WSO's Toldo Pops series will launch its opening weekend with the music of Star Wars.

The music from legendary composer John Williams will be played in an interactive "Name That Tune"-style concert.

Daniel Wiley will serve as guest conductor for the event, which will cover the music from the 12 Star Wars movies and the various television shows.

"You're going to hear all of your favourite tunes, all the iconic tunes that you would normally associate with Star Wars; it's a collection from across all of the series," he says.

Wiley says John Williams does something really interesting with all of his music.

"John Williams is sort of iconic for using this idea called a leitmotif. A leitmotif is a fancy word for a specific tune that's associated with a character, place, or emotion. The most famous one being for Darth Vader," he says.

The Imperial March (Darth Vader's Theme) is a musical theme present in the Star Wars franchise. It was composed by Williams for the film The Empire Strikes Back.

The WSO's Toldo Pops Music of Star Wars is set for Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, October 19, at 2:30 p.m. at The Capitol Theatre at 121 University Avenue West in downtown Windsor.

More information can be found at www.windsorsymphony.com.