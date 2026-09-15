Windsor supporting proposed long-term care facility at Seneca Park

The water feature at Windsor City Hall Square outside of Windsor City Hall. (Rusty Thomson/AM800)

City Council has directed Windsor to make an agreement to support a proposed long-term care facility at Seneca Park.

The agreement is with Arch Acquisitions Corporation and involves an underutilized four-acre section of the park.

The city says it represents an important step toward expanding housing and care options for older adults.

“The power and potential of our Housing Solutions Made for Windsor strategy continues to strongly position our city for the future,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“To date, our innovative and ambitious housing strategy has resulted in approved projects representing over $350 million in investments in housing and the promise of well over 400 new housing units in key areas of the community.”

Dilkens continued, saying there’s a continued focus on increasing housing supply, which includes affordable, attainable, missing middle, and age-in-place options.

“We remain committed to getting more homes built faster, and across all types required, to positively impact the housing crisis, and where possible, increase housing supply by repurposing underutilized city lands – including the section at Seneca Park,” he said.

The project is still in its early stages. Moving forward, the planning process will be public and the community can look at designs for the facility. Suggestions can then be made on how it could impact individuals in the community and offer areas of improvement.

“We are proud to be working with our municipal partners to create a home in the heart of Windsor, where seniors can receive the care they need, while staying close to family, friends, and places they know and love,” said Shana Bond, president of Riverdale Living, a subsidiary of Arch Acquisitions.

“A home rooted in the community also helps caregivers and staff live and work locally, strengthening connections that make it part of the fabric of the neighbourhood for generations to come.”

As AM800 News reported on Monday, the developer is hosting a public meeting on Sept. 21 to present preliminary plans for the facility and gather feedback from the community.

The meeting takes place at the Forest Glade Community Centre’s Wildwood Room from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.