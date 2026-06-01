Windsor student among Canada’s top 100 Schulich scholars

Anna Denisova of Windsor's Académie Ste-Cécile is among Canada’s top 100 Schulich scholars. May 2026. (Source: Académie Ste-Cécile)

A Windsor student is being recognized among the top young scholars in the country.

Anna Denisova of Académie Ste-Cécile has been awarded the prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarship, given to 100 students across Canada pursuing STEM studies.

STEM studies focus on science, technology, engineering and math, helping students solve real-world problems.

Denisova says she was shocked to get the news.

“I was completely not expecting it at all,” she said.

“I completely thought I was just staying at home for the next four years, then I find the e-mail in class and I start screaming, showing all my teachers. I go straight to my principal and just show her and we’re all in shock.”

She credits her success to a mix of strong grades and hands-on experience.

“I think maybe it might have been a lot of just extracurricular experience,” Denisova said.

“I have a lot of part-time jobs and just initiatives I made during my time at school. I made my own programming competition for other kids to participate in.”

Denisova says she’s heading to the University of Waterloo in the fall.

“I plan to study computer engineering, and long term, I really hope to find a nice co-op opportunity, maybe engage in companies from there and then maybe start my own startup,” she said.

Denisova’s combined scholarship offers total $120,000.