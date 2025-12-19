A section of a Windsor street will be renamed.

The Chaldean Association of Windsor and the local Chaldean community will gather to celebrate the secondary street naming of the section of Marentette Avenue from Wyandotte Street East to Tuscarora Street to be known as "Chaldean Way".

The road in the one block area abuts to the Holy Family Chaldean Catholic Church.

The celebration will take place on Friday, with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens and Dr. Georges Mansor, the President of the Chaldean Association of Windsor, in attendance.

Adel Salman, President of Public Relations with the Chaldean Association of Windsor, says there are between 25,000 and 30,000 Chaldean people in Windsor - major increase from only 1,000 in 1996-97.

Salman says it was a long process.

"We worked with them for more than 14 months to get the approval from them, and the mayor and the councillors... all of them... they gave us the right to do that to unveil this this coming Friday."

He says this change means a lot.

"It's a street in our community, it's a street we have our way, and we share this city and we are very happy for that for this big event, really."

Salman says the Chaldean people are always willing to give back.

"Our people they attend this street, they are very happy they put Chaldean Way because the Chaldean people... they do good things for any person that immigrates there, that's what we are."

The event will take place on Friday at 3 p.m. at the corner of Marentette and Wyandotte.

The public is welcome to attend to celebrate the name change.