Windsor steel and copper company bracing for impact of new tariffs

A Windsor company that works with copper, steel and aluminum is bracing for the potential impacts of new tariffs between Canada and the United States.

The U.S. has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on semi-finished copper products, including pipes, wire rods, sheets and tubes.

Earlier this week, Canada responded with 50 per cent counter-tariffs on more than 700 American goods amounting to $27-billion.

Since then, the Canadian government has tweaked the list of counter-tariffs. Recently, they removed tariffs on American seafood and fish.

However, they have also added to the list with wood charcoal and American copper wire being added.

Ryan Jordan, President of RJ Steel and Copper in Windsor, told CTV National that the latest move involving copper could be a challenge for the company.

“We’ve been concerned for a while in regards to tariffs. On and off we have tariffs in regards to aluminum, steel. We’ve been dealing with copper and steel and aluminum for years now. Now the issue of copper.”

He says their suppliers will buy copper from the U.S., Canada, and overseas.

“Now that we’re dealing with a tariff of copper coming over to Canada from say a large manufacturer in New York... this 50 percent tariff I would imagine will affect us.”

Jordan says the immediate concern is how much suppliers will increase their prices, and what that could mean for contracts.

“There are some contracts out there for us already in regards to copper eavesdrop, copper roofing, some church steeples. The material isn’t purchased yet. However, there is a written contract in place. I will need to go back to my customers and discuss how we’re going to make this work where nobody’s losing money.”

RJ Steel and Copper makes custom metal fabrications, structural components, and architectural metalwork out of copper, steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and iron.

The latest Canadian counter-tariffs are part of Ottawa’s response to escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

The counter-tariffs, including the 50-per-cent tariff on American copper wire, are scheduled to take effect September 8.

-with files from CTV News National with host Todd van der Heyden