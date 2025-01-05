A large donation to Street Help this winter.

The Windsor Sports and Culture Centre and the Windsor Sikh community have donated a number of items including over 50 blankets, 30 pairs of hats and gloves, cleaning supplies, nearly 50 boxes of cereal, 200 kg of rice, among more.

The donation was made on Friday afternoon to the Street Help Homeless Centre.

This is the 20th year in a row that the Windsor Sports and Culture Centre have made a winter donation to Street Help.

Jatinder Rai, President of Windsor Sports and Culture Centre, says they tried to donate what is needed most.

"We've got a lot of quantity here, we've got 50 blankets plus some comfortable sleeping bags, and I've got 30 pairs of mittens, 30 pairs of hats, and cleaning supplies, bleach, soap, cereal for breakfast."

Rai says they are proud to help those in need.

"A lot of people are struggling for food, and this is why we came forward. We've been coming out for over 20 years, but we're getting bigger, and we're making a larger donation every year because there's a lot of need out there. We can't fill them all, but we do whatever we can through the Sports Club, through the Sikh community."

Christine Wilson, Street Help Administrator, says this donation means so much.

"I know that people within my community are supporting the very same project that I am, that they have the same interest in extending love and help to those who need it most in our community. And truly, that's an important component. You can give, but if you give without love it's not quite the same thing."

Rai adds that approximately $5,000 worth of items were donated.

On Christmas and Boxing Day, 95 pizzas were delivered by the Windsor Sports and Culture Centre to Street Help.

Street Help is located at 964 Wyandotte Street East and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.