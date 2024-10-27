The Windsor Spitfires won their fifth straight game on Saturday night against Niagara.

The Spits edged the IceDogs 2-1 at home.

With a record of 10-1-1-0 and 21 points, the Spitfires are now leading first overall in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Kitchener Rangers are number two overall with 20 points.

Spits goalie Joey Costanzo remains undefeated so far this season, having won all nine of the games he's played in net. This win marked 50 career OHL wins overall.

The Spits are back in action on Wednesday when the Soo Greyhounds visit the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.