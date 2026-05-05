The Windsor Spitfires’ Wyatt Kennedy is among five finalists for the OHL’s Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award.

The award recognizes the league’s top team-first player.

Defenceman Kennedy is praised for his leadership, selflessness, and community involvement, regularly supporting younger teammates on and off the ice.

He finished the season with 26 points and a plus-37 rating, and was also voted the OHL Western Conference’s best defensive defenceman in the coaches’ poll.

Other finalists include André Mondoux with the Kingston Frontenacs, Matthew Andonovski of the Kitchener Rangers, Hayden Reid with the Niagara IceDogs, and Josh Glavin of the Saginaw Spirit.