The Brampton Steelheads got one past Windsor Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo just 28 seconds into the game on Friday night, and managed one more before the Spits finally answered back.

The game was tied 3-3 heading into the third, where the Spits would score four more in the 7-5 win.



Spits right winger Ilya Protas was named first star of the game after he scored two goals and got one assist on the night.



The Spitfires continue their two-game road trip with a game in Erie against the Otters Saturday night.



Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

