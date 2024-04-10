The order for the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft has been announced with the Windsor Spitfires selecting third overall.

The draft, which is scheduled for July 3, will see the Val-d'Or Foreurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League having the first overall selection.

This will be the first time since 2000 that the Foreurs will have the top pick of the draft.

Following the Foreurs, the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League will choose second, followed by the Spitfires.

The Blazers hold the second overall pick for the first time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Spitfires earned the third overall pick after winning the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Lottery. Windsor has only had the third overall selection once before in 1993.

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, over 2,090 players from outside of Canada and the United States have been selected at this annual event.

The full draft selection list can be found by clicking here.