The Windsor Spitfires have released the 2024 preseason schedule which includes play at arena's in LaSalle and Lakeshore.



The Spitfires will have five preseason games this year.



The preseason kicks off with a game at home at the WFCU Centre against Sarnia Sting on Sept. 6.



They will be on the road on Sept. 8 in Flint and Sept. 17 in Sarnia.



On Sept. 19, the Spitfires will play host to the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle. The home of the Spitfires Junior B. affiliate Lasalle Vipers of the GOJHL.



On Sept. 21, the Spitfires will host the Niagara IceDogs at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore. The home of the Spitfires Junior C. affiliate Lakeshore Canadiens of the PJHL.



The club says ticket information will be released soon.

