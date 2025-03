The Windsor Spitfires will face-off against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the 1st round of the 2025 OHL playoffs.

The first two games will be played at home at the WFCU Centre.

Game 1 goes Thursday Mar. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 goes Saturday Mar. 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now .

All playoff action will be broadcast live on AM800 with Steve Bell.

Fans are requested to wear red at every home game.