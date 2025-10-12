The Windsor Spitfires beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-1 on the road Saturday evening.

After defenceman Carter Hicks opened the scoring for the Spitfires mid-way through the first period, forward Ethan Belchetz tucked home a wrap-around goal, which proved to be the game-winner.

Anthony Cristoforo found the back of the net twice in the second period to seal the win.

Carson Andrew scored the lone tally for the Greyhounds.

In net, Joey Costanzo stopped 16 shots to remain undefeated on the season.

With the win, Windsor advances to 9-1-0-0 this year.

The Spitfires return home Monday for a holiday matinee game against the Oshawa Generals at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m. The pre-game show begins at 1:50 p.m. with Steve Bell on AM800.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian