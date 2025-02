The Windsor Spitfires were feeling the sting as they left Sarnia on Friday night.

The Sting secured their victory in overtime 6-5.

Spits captain Liam Greentree had two goals, and two assists, earning his 100th OHL career goal.

The Spitfires head to Flint for an evening game Saturday night.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.