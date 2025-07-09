The Windsor Spitfires have signed their first-round draft pick.

Forward John McLaughlin was drafted 21st overall by the Spitfires in the 2025 OHL Draft back in April.

The Spitfires announced Wednesday that McLaughlin, 15, has signed the scholarship and development agreement to join the Windsor club.

McLaughlin hails from Corunna, Ontario, and stands at 5'10 and weighs 165lbs.

McLaughlin played for his hometown Lambton Jr Sting Team for the past three seasons. In the 2023-24 season, McLaughlin played a year up and scored 16 goals and had 17 assists for 33 points in 24 games. In the playoffs, McLaughlin had 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 4 games.

In the 2024-25 season, John's season was cut short after an injury, he played in two games and had 2 goals for the Sting. McLaughlin was called up by the Strathroy Rockets (GOJHL) and played in 1 game and had a goal and an assist.

"It feels incredible (to sign)." McLaughlin said. "This is something I have worked toward for a long time and to sign with a team like Windsor is a huge honour. I am proud to be part of such a great organization and I am really excited to get started and put in the work," he added.

"Johnny is a well-rounded player with an elite compete level." said Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler. "His work ethic and dedication on and off the ice will benefit both Johnny and our hockey club. We were thrilled to get him so late in the first round."