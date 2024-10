The Windsor Spitfires came out swinging Thursday night, shutting out the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-0.

Spits goalie Joey Costanzo stopped 27 shots on net, with teammates AJ Spellacy, Nathan Gaymes, Ilya Protas, Tnias Mathurin and Jack Nesbitt all scoring.



Next up, the Spits head to Brantford on Saturday night to face-off against the Bulldogs.



Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m., on AM800.