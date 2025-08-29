It's back to the ice for the Windsor Spitfires as training camp kicks off.

Training camp started on Thursday evening, where approximately 55 players were split into three groups to see who will make it on the team for the regular season.

This is typically a time to focus on developing skills for the regular season, and to see each player's abilities.

A number of training camp games will be held throughout the day Friday, August 29, starting at 9 a.m. The final game will start at 7:30 p.m.

All training camp games are at the WFCU Centre are free and open to the public. Saturday will see skills competitions taking place in the morning, before a final game is played at 4 p.m.

Following training camp, the Spitfires will kick off their four pre-season games starting on September 5.

Greg Walters, the head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, says there's a few players to keep your eyes on.

"Fans will be pleased to see Ethan Belchetz for instance - didn't play in any playoff games. And then our first rounder Johnny McLaughlin - we're excited. Caden Harvey, one of our fifth round picks from last year, is coming in and looks real good. He played on the U18 team for U.S. and we're excited."

Forward Ethan Belchetz played for the Spits last year after being selected first overall in the 2024 draft.

He says he's going to try to be a leader for those at camp.

"It's my second training camp here and I'm helping everyone else who's in their first year. So, I know it was just last year I was going to my first training camp in my first full year, so I've learned so much since then. So, I'm just trying to help and give them everything I know so far to help them as much as they can."

Forward Cole Davis has played for the Spitfires for a number of years.

The 19-year-old says he can't wait to get back into the regular season.

"We have some unfinished business this year. Obviously a great season last year, but we're always looking to improve and get even better so I'm really pumped, and I know we have the group to do it."

The Windsor Spitfires were eliminated from the OHL Western Conference semifinal series against the Kitchener Rangers in a Game 7 loss.

The Spitfires open the 2025-26 regular season on the road September 19 in Sarnia. The home opener is scheduled for September 20 vs the London Knights.