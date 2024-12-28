The Windsor Spitfires return to the ice tonight in Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Greyhounds following the team's holiday break.

The Spits have been off since December 19 following their 4-1 victory at home against the Guelph Storm.

Windsor is now halfway through the 2024-25 season, and the Spitfires' general manager says while he was confident the team would improve compared to last year - he's pleasantly surprised to see them competing at the top of the league.

Bill Bowler says the team worked extremely hard in the off-season. Last year, the team only won 18 out of 68 games in the season - sitting in last place in the Western Conference, and 19th overall.

Bowler says the team worked hard in the summer to come back stronger.

"You've seen that development, you add a player or two to compliment this group. We have a full coaching staff this year that have done a great job building relationships with each and every one of these players. And you add all of that together, we've remained healthy, some good fortune, and you get lucky the odd night and it has us on top of the West Division."

He says other teams are well aware of how highly the Spits are performing.

"You take it day-by-day, I don't think we're ever as good as you think you are, and you're never as bad as it looked again last year. I think there's a happy medium. What I do know is we love this group, we like our team, and lets hope the second half is as good as the first half."

Bowler says he's thankful to the fans who continue to stand with the team.

"I know no one likes the record, or how we performed last year, but they were well aware of it is a process, and I think we've expedited the process a bit here being where we're sitting today. It's great the support we get, and any time we win the game, or even just during the game to see our fans so engaged with our players, it's a bless being a Spitfire in this community."

Windsor currently holds a 23-7-2-1 record this season, sitting in first place in the West Division, and second place overall behind the London Knights.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:07 p.m., with the AM800 News pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.