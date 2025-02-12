The Windsor Spitfires will hold their position on this week's CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spits remain in eighth place for the second week in a row.

Windsor claimed victory of two games last week after defeating the Sarnia Sting 7-2 on Friday night, and then winning 3-2 in overtime to the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Spitfires remain third overall in the OHL with 75 points.

While they sit second in the Western Conference, the Spits hold a substantial lead in the West Division where they are seeking a third Bumbacco Trophy in four years.

The London Knights remain in first place on the CHL Top-10 Rankings list for 11 weeks straight. The Knights became the first CHL club to clinch a playoff spot.

Windsor will be back in action on Thursday when the Sarnia Sting visit the WFCU Centre.